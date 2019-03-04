× Zoo Asking For Help In Naming Newest Sloth Bear Cub

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Little Rock Zoo has an adorable new addition, but she needs something — a name.

The zoo is asking people to vote on their favorite name for the female sloth bear cubs born Jan. 9 to sloth bears Khali and Sahaasa.

Zookeepers have selected three names for the new cub, and people are asked to cast their vote for their favorite of the three.

The three possibilities are:

Zaara — Arabic origin, meaning “bright as the dawn”

Rani — Hindi, meaning “princess”

Geeta — Hindi, meaning “pearl” or “song” and named after the co-founder of Wildlife S.O.S.. a conservation organization saving sloth bears

Voting will end on Friday (March 8). You can cast your vote here.