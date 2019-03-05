150 Former Employees Suing The Oklahoma Department Of Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Health Department is facing a new legal battle after more than 150 former employees sue the agency.

The former employees are claiming that they were laid off or forced to retire due to mismanagement.

The agency told the employees that they were laid off due to a funding crisis.

An audit later found that the money problems were due to mismanagement, and they layoffs should not have been necessary.

"I would like to see the agency own up and say we handled this wrong, we made a mistake and we apologize," said Wendy Morton, a former employee. "I would like to see money back from lost wages and from furloughed days. I would like to see who wants to go back to the agency have that opportunity."

Because it is an ongoing legal matter, the Oklahoma State Health Department is not commenting on the lawsuit.