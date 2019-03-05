6-Year-Old Pinned To Wall When Truck Crashes Into Arkansas Home

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WREG) — A man is facing charges after a truck crashed through an Arkansas home while a family was sleeping inside.

Cary Enmon was laying in bed Friday night when a large Chevy pickup truck crashed into his home off West County Road 860 outside of Osceola, Arkansas.

His injuries are startling. He has black eyes, a broken nose and bruises all over. His head is heavily bandaged after it was cut open.

“I hurt all over. I think they might have said 100 staples in my head,” Enmon said. A blue tarp now covers the hole in his home.

Friday night, his six-year-old daughter, Faith, wasn’t feeling well, so she asked her dad to lay down with her.

“I went and laid in bed with her. I fell asleep. All I remember is waking up, being under the truck, looking over at her being pinned up between the tire and the wall.”