Arkansas Family Of 16-Month-Old With Weeks To Live Asking For Cards For Daughter

OZONE, Ark. (KFSM) — One Arkansas family is asking for love and support as their 16-month-old has just weeks to live.

Lucille French was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy at just 4 months old. It's a rare condition caused by a gene mutation that affects the nervous system.

Lucille has already beaten the odds and doctors gave her an estimated 13 months to live. But now her body is shutting down.

Her mother Tenessa sent 5NEWS a video of Lucille and a request for cards for her half-birthday celebration in April. Unfortunately, Lucille might not make it until then.

If you'd like to send messages of love, hope and encouragement you can mail cards to:

Lucille French

5432 County Road 5440

Ozone, Arkansas 72854

So far they have received cards from 18 states and Australia. Her mother posts updates and opens the cards in the Lucille's Prayer Warriors Facebook group.

She has received around 178 cards. From: