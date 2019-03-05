Arkansas Ranked 46th Unhealthiest State In America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks Arkansas as one of the unhealthiest states in America.

The report ranks the Natural State as 46th in the country.

The CDC says one of the main reasons for the ranking is obesity rates in the state. Doctors say the report is an important reminder that now is the perfect time to start making healthier food and lifestyle choices.

"You can start from today if you have a real passion for staying healthy and staying away from the doctors the choices are yours," said Dr. Reza Hakkak, a UAMS Nutritionist.

Obesity has been linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.