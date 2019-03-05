Boozman Welcomes ADEQ Director To Senate Environmental And Public Works Subcommittee Hearing

(KFSM) — Senator John Boozman welcomed Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Director Becky Keogh to a hearing before the Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works Subcommittee on clean air and nuclear safety.

Keogh was testifying before senators on cooperative federalism and Arkansas’s past experience with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Keogh testified before the subcommittee that the Trump Administration’s EPA has taken a cooperative federalism approach to better partner with Arkansas and other states to solve challenges they face and highlighted the positive impact that approach has on environmental protection efforts.

Boozman introduced Keogh to the committee prior to her delivering opening remarks.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Becky Keogh of Little Rock, Arkansas for coming up here today to testify. Mrs. Keogh has an impressive job history which has made her uniquely qualified to testify,” Boozman said.

“Becky Keogh has served as the Director of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality or ADEQ since 2015. Prior to her role as director, Mrs. Keogh served as Deputy Director of ADEQ from 1996–2006. She was subsequently appointed to serve on the Arkansas Geological Commission from 2006–2009.

“Director Keogh is currently the President of the Environmental Council of the United States.

“An Arkansas native, Director Keogh has a degree in chemical engineering from my alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

“Director Keogh, we appreciate you coming up here for this important hearing, and look forward to your testimony,” Boozman said.

In her written testimony, Keogh discussed how “Arkansas is a model for how states efficiently and effectively take the lead in improving and maintaining air quality across the country. That is why a ‘state’s first’ approach to regulation makes sense.”

Keogh previously testified before the subcommittee in 2015 on this same issue.