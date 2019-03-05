Bush, Live Coming To The Walmart AMP In August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rock bands Live and Bush are coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers in August.

The two rock bands are touring together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark albums, Live’s Throwing Copper and Bush’s Sixteen Stone. The bands will be joined by special guests Our Lady Peace. The “ALT-IMATE Tour” will be at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at noon online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 15. They’ll also be available March 15 and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $99 plus fees.

The 1994 albums featured No. 1 hits from the bands including “Lightning Crashes,” “Glycerine” and “Machinehead,” as well as hits such as “I Alone” and “Little Things.” The albums both made Rolling Stone’s list “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year.”