Tuesday morning saw record lows tied and broken in Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

In Fayetteville, 8º was recorded shortly before 5am; this breaks the previous record of 10º set back in 1960.

In Fort Smith, 16º was recorded at 6:30am. This ties the previous record of 16º set back in 1960.

Lows tonight will once again fall into the teens; however, the records for Wednesday are 13º in Fayetteville and 17º in Fort Smith and are not expected to be broken as a warming trend continues.

-Garrett