Fat Tuesday Celebrations Where You Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Partygoers are descending upon New Orleans to celebrate Fat Tuesday, but there are plenty of ways you can celebrate locally.

Fat Tuesday is the last day to celebrate carnival and the Mardi Gras spirit. It's the final day to party before Ash Wednesday.

In Fayetteville, there is the 7th annual "Chase the Blues Away," a Mardi Gras fundraiser at the Fayetteville Town Center that features a Cajun-themed dinner prepared by seven local chefs.

In Fort Smith, Art's Barbecue is hosting a Cajun buffet at the Fort Smith Brewing Company. There you can have all the Louisiana favorites like shrimp gumbo and King Cakes.

Director of Sales at Rick's Bakery, Jennifer Krodell, says their King Cakes are as popular as ever.

"We started actually a month or two ago we started little by little selling some and as Fat Tuesday today has gotten closer, like Saturday we sold hundreds of king cakes at both stores. The weather yesterday and the snow day so today we’ve sold a lot as well," Krodell said.

If King Cakes aren't your thing, there are more Mardi Gras goodies like cookies and petifors at both the Fayetteville and Rogers Rick's Bakery locations.

In 1703, Mobile, Alabama was actually the home to the first Mardi Gras celebration to take place on American soil.

Fat Tuesday has been an official holiday in Louisiana since the 1800's.