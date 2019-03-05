Fort Smith ‘Paws For Paws 5K Color Run’ Registration Now Open

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Barling Elementary Parent Teacher Association has teamed up with the HOPE Human Society for the third annual Paws for Paws 5K Color Run in the River Valley.

The color run is a community event that will support educational enrichment programs, field trips, classroom supplies, special projects and school activities through the PTA. A portion of the proceeds will go to HOPE Humane Society.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Chaffee Crossing, starting at 7428 Ellis Street.

Early registration cost $20 through March 22. All early registered racers will receive a t-shirt. It will cost runners $25 to register after that.

Each registration includes one child under the age of 12 and each child racer will receive a medal for their run.

Online registration is available at www.runsignup.com. Registration forms are available on the event Facebook page or by calling Barling Elementary at 479-452-0211.