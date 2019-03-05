Fort Smith Police Responding To Fatal Accident Involving Motorcycle Near Phoenix Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A spokesperson with the Fort Smith Police Department has confirmed a fatal accident involving a motorcycle took place near Leigh and Phoenix Ave. on Tuesday (Mar. 5) night.

A Jeep was going eastbound after just leaving a restaurant. The driver of the Jeep was turning left, and collided with a motorcycle going westbound.

The driver of the Jeep told police he did not see the motorcyclist until it was too late, according to PIO Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Intoxicated driving is not considered a factor at this point.

