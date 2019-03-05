Harding University Creates Scholarship In Memory Of Botham Jean, Former Arkansas Student Killed By Dallas Officer

Harding University announced Tuesday that it has created a scholarship to honor the memory of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer on Sept. 6, 2018.

The school, along with Jean’s family and PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), established the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund. Jean graduated from Harding University in 2016.

“He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus,” said Harding University President, Dr. Bruce McLarty. “Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the University to honor Botham.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students need to be enrolled full-time at Harding and must show “excellent academic performance, leadership, diligence, demonstrated capability and financial need.” Students from the Caribbean will be given preference to the scholarship, according to the school’s press release.

Jean, a 26-year-old native of St. Lucia, moved to Dallas after graduating from Harding and was hired by PwC following an internship with the company.

Amber Guyger, the officer who shot Jean in his own apartment, has been charged with murder and was fired from the Dallas Police Department.

If you want any information on donating to the Botham Jean Scholarship Fund, contact Harding’s Office of University Advancement at advancement@harding.edu or (501) 279-4312.