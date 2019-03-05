× Harps Brings Same-Day Grocery Delivery To Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Harps Food Stores has expanded its list of locations for same-day grocery delivery to include Northwest Arkansas.

The Springdale-based grocer has teamed up with Instacart to deliver groceries and everyday essentials straight to customers’ doors.

The two companies announced the delivery service at the end of last year, but service was limited to just a few markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. That list of markets has now been expanded.

Customers can go online to https://www.harpsfood.com or use the Instacart mobile app for iPhone or Android. Customers select their city and store, add items to their cart and choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance, then check out. The groceries will be delivered in the specified time frame.

Customers can enter their ZIP code on the web site to check that their location is covered by Harps’ delivery service.