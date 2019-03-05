Mercy Hospital In Rogers Named One Of Nation’s Top 100 Hospitals In New Study

(TB&P) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers was named one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health.

The organization published its 100 Top Hospitals annual study on Monday (March 4) identifying top-performing hospitals in the U.S. using publicly available data for clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics.

This is the first year Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has been recognized. The study has been conducted annually since 1933.

“We are enthusiastically celebrating this designation because it shows our hospital team’s dedication to saving lives, reducing complications and ensuring patients have the best possible outcomes,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “I’m proud of this recognition for Mercy and for all of the outstanding co-workers who carry on the mission of the Sisters of Mercy in the compassionate care they deliver every day.”

