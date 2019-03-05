Rogers Residents Concerned About New Residential Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — New development in one Northwest Arkansas city has residents fearing that their homes will lose value. The residents also are afraid that the current streets won't be able to handle more traffic.

The Rogers Planning Commission just voted to re-zone almost 40 acres of land from agricultural to residential. The land is at the corner of South Concord Street and West Laurel Ave.

Developers with Buffington Homes of Arkansas first asked the planning commission to rezone the land to residential affordable housing.

“We zoned it based on what we could do with the lot sizes and the AH zoning allowed for less than 60-foot-wide lots, but we were never doing affordable housing. The plan was to do the standard homes that we build just on a less than 60 wide foot lot," Clay Carlton said,

"We were devastated because of the area. We bought here because of all the nicer, newer homes that are around here and with the apartments that are going up and the affordable house we were concerned about property values," Tiffany Nicholas said.

After receiving a complaint, they changed the rezoning request to neighborhood residential.

Nicholas says they were happy to hear this change but are still concerned with the added number of cars on the already busy streets.

"These streets are so tiny and with the four-way stop at Laurel and Dixieland, that is completely crowded in the morning because of Rogers High School and the stop sign here on Concord and Laurel, it's so dangerous already with the amount of people we have on it right now," Nicholas said.

Sean Luby also lives across the street from the future new subdivision and says he agrees that traffic is a big concern.

"You've got Concord, Laurel and Dixieland right here....all of them no streetlights, you know they are all stop signs," Luby said. "So with all the apartments they just stuck there can you just imagine what we have to deal with."

Buffington Homes says they plan to build a total of 150 homes in two phases with around three homes per acre.

Luby says he is worried those homes won't be the same value as the homes in his neighborhood.

"We bought these houses and chances are we could be going into a recession here soon and these homeowners right here aren't going to be able to get out of their homes if we go into recession," Luby said.