Rogers Town Hall Meeting Held Today To Discuss Proposed Tax Increase

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A town hall meeting will be held today (March 5) to discuss the special election that decides whether to use a temporary sales tax increase to fund the proposed Benton County courthouse facility.

The meeting will be held at the Benton County Rogers Annex, 2111 W. Walnut St., at 6 p.m. with County Judge Barry Moehring in attendance.

The town hall is the last in a series of meetings during which Benton County officials have discussed the merits of a new courthouse facility.

The $35 million project will be funded primarily by the sales tax, but the Walton Family Foundation will donate more than a million dollars to the project if the facility’s location is downtown.

If approved, Benton County residents would pay a one-eighth cent sales tax for 54 months.

The new courthouse would be on Northeast Second Street would hold all eight courtrooms under the same building. Benton County currently holds circuit court in three different buildings downtown: the historic courthouse, a leased building across the street and the old post office adjacent to the courthouse.

Election day is March 12. Early voting runs through March 11, and polls are open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Click here to see the early voting sites.