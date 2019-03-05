Roland Voters Pass Two School Bond Issues, Approve New Event Center

Roland, Okla. (KFSM) —Voters approved two individual bond issues in Roland during a special election on Tuesday (Mar. 5).

Voters were asked to vote on a millage rate increase from 13.1 mills to 20.01 mills to fund several features for the school district including two passenger vans, upgrades to bleachers at the school’s football stadium, a girl’s softball dressing facility and roof repairs, and a new event center that would also act as an EF-5 tornado shelter for the community.

It’s reported that the event center will be able to hold 1,400 people during scheduled events and hold 3,500 during severe weather emergencies.

The millage issue passed by a vote of 384 (76%) to 119 (24%) in favor of the increase. A total of 503 votes were cast.

The second bond issue addressed the purchase of two new schools buses with cameras.

It passed by a vote of 385 (76%) to 120 (24%) in favor of the proposition. A total of 505 votes were cast.

Click here to view the election results page.