Scoota Harris Sidelined With Fractured Foot

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Linebacker depth is an issue for Arkansas as they are in the midst of spring practice and their leader is now out for the rest of drills.

Senior Scoota Harris will miss the remainder of spring practice as he is having surgery on his foot on Friday (March 8). The injury is one that has lingered from the 2018 season and was thought to be fully rehabbed before a setback.

Harris has led the Razorbacks in tackles in each of the past two seasons, including 118 tackles last year.

Arkansas has 11 total linebackers listed on the roster but few have any significant playing time. With the absence of Harris, the likes of Bumper Pool, Giovanni LaFrance and Grant Morgan will have to carry the bulk of the load as Hayden Henry is sitting out spring practice due to an injury.