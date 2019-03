TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Tulsa man with dementia.

Leon Hancock was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4300 block of Union Avenue.

Hancock was wearing a veteran cap, a gray hoodie jacket and plaid flannel pajama bottoms. He also wears glasses, walks with a blue metal cane and is missing bottom teeth.

If you know of Hancock’s whereabouts, contact the Tulsa Police Department.