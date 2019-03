SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — Spiro voters approved two individual school bond issues on Tuesday (Mar. 5).

A $1,075,000 bond issue for campuswide repairs, renovations, and improved security measures passed with a vote of 273 (70%) for and 116 (30%) votes against.

A separate $495,00 school bond for six new passenger buses passed with a vote of 281 (72%) for and 109 (28%) against.

