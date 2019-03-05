Two Injured After Car Hits House In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people were injured Monday morning when a vehicle drove into a residence in Fort Smith.

The accident happened about 8 a.m. at South 26th Street and Phoenix Avenue, according to Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Two people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the homeowner went unscathed, Mitchell said.

EMS is on the scene, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, he said.

The investigation is continuing, Mitchell said.

