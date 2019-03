Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The unemployment rate in the River Valley rose in the latest numbers from the U.S. Labor Department.

According to the new report, the metro jobless rate rose from 3.4 percent in November to 3.7 percent in December.

However, the labor department says the number was a half of a percent below the number released in December of 2017.