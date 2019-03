VIAN, Okla. (KFSM) — Voters in Vian approved a school bond issue on Tuesday (Mar. 5).

Voters gave the green light to a nine mills millage increase to go toward building an agriculture education barn and building on the south side of the campus, as well as new classroom equipment and other technology for the facility.

The issues passed with 325 (71%) votes in favor of the proposal and 131 (29%) against.

