Video Of Worker Tossing Child Leads Missouri Officials To Revoke Day Care’s License

ST. LOUIS — State officials moved to revoke the license of a Missouri day care after a video obtained by KTVI showed a worker throwing a 3-year-old girl across the room.

The child spent three days in the hospital after the Feb. 1 incident at Brighter Day Care & Preschool and received seven stitches. Police have arrested 27-year-old Wilma Brown, along with another employee, Ariana Silver, who is accused of injuring a child in a separate incident.

The school took five days to review the video after the worker claimed the child fell.

“One case of abuse is too many,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “The Department of Health has issued a revocation of license as of last Friday on March 1. They will be closely monitored throughout the potential appeal process and state departments will be on a hand and ready to assist the families during this transition.”

Brighter Day Care & Preschool can remain open under this process because it has the right to an appeal. It can also continue receiving childcare subsidies through the 180 kids who get subsidized care there until March 31.

What happens after that depends on the possible appeal. Authorities filed child abuse charges against Brown and Silver on Thursday.