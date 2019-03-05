Walmart Announces New Credit Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(TB&P) — Walmart shoppers who want a credit option for larger purchases made in stores or online will soon have another choice. The retail giant is partnering with Affirm, a financial services company that provides installment credit options at more than 2,000 merchants including Expedia and Wayfair.

Walmart said online shoppers will have the Affirm payment option for purchases made in the coming weeks when they check out at Walmart.com.

Walmart is also planning to make the credit option available on select purchases at more than 4,000 U.S. supercenters. The retailer said the Affirm experience at Walmart supercenters is designed to be transparent, seamless and integrated with a consumer’s typical shopping experience. Customers can check eligibility by following the link before they head into the store or while they shop. A decision is made in real time, without impacting their credit scores, the retailer noted in the release.

