Another frigid morning as you head out of the house with lows in the teens across most of the area. Temperatures will slowly warm this afternoon into the 30s with some warming above freezing for the first time since late Sunday. A warming trend kicks in tomorrow that will take us into the 60s and 70s by the weekend with increasing storm chances by Friday and Saturday.

Highs today: