Alan Jackson Concert At The AMP Rescheduled Again

ROGERS (KFSM) — Alan Jackson’s concert at the Walmart AMP has been rescheduled once again, moving up a day earlier.

Jackson and special guest William Michael Morgan will perform at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the original show, which had been scheduled for September 2018, will be honored, as well as tickets with the Aug. 9.

The concert was sold out on its original date of Sept. 22. That concert and many others on Jackson’s “Honky Tonk Highway Tour” were postponed after his son-in-law, Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman, the husband of his eldest daughter, Mattie, died unexpectedly Sept. 12, 2018, after suffering a traumatic head injury in a fall. He was 28 years old.

Jackson, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, rescheduled the AMP concert for Friday, Aug. 9. The concert has now been rescheduled for a day earlier.

Because the original concert was sold out, a very limited number of tickets, if any, are still available. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600.