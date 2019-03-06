Arkansas Panel Tables Bill Removing Flag’s Confederate Link

Posted 1:29 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, March 6, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has tabled a bill removing the Confederate designation from a star on the state’s flag, creating a new obstacle for the proposal days after the Republican governor endorsed the measure.

The move by the majority-Republican House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday means the flag bill must clear an additional vote before it can be taken up by the panel. The committee rejected the proposal last week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this week backed the proposal, which wouldn’t change the state flag design. The bill would remove language that a star on Arkansas’ flag commemorates the Confederate States of America. Instead, the star would recognize Native Americans’ contributions to the state.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.