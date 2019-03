Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — The Barling City Administrator, Mike Tanner, has officially been fired after being suspended in January 2019.

The City Council investigated whether or not Tanner violated city policy and procedure.

According to Sergeant Keith Lindly of the Barling Police Department, Tanner was being investigated for making threats to city employees over the last several years.

Steve Core will be the interim City Administrator for the City of Barling.