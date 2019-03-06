Chick-fil-A Offering Special Fish Sandwich During Lent

(KFSM) — Looking for an alternative menu option at Chick-fil-A During Lent?

The favorite fast food chicken stop will off the Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich for a limited time between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent.

Ash Wednesday starts today (Mar. 6), marking the first day of Lent.

The Fish Sandwich joins the Chick-fil-A menu, alongside the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed two- and three-count fish entrees.

The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories, while the two- and three-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories, respectively.

Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if the fish entrees have been added to the menu.