Chick-fil-A Offering Special Fish Sandwich During Lent

(KFSM) — Looking for an alternative menu option at Chick-fil-A During Lent?
The favorite fast food chicken stop will off the Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich for a limited time between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent.
Ash Wednesday starts today (Mar. 6), marking the first day of Lent.
The Fish Sandwich joins the Chick-fil-A menu, alongside the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed two- and three-count fish entrees.
The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories, while the two- and three-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories, respectively.
Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if the fish entrees have been added to the menu.