Father, Son Arrested After 25 Guns Stolen From Arkansas Sports Store

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — A father and son were arrested after more than 25 guns, including a fully automatic weapon, were stolen from a sporting goods store in St. Francis County.

Tommy and Tyler Immel are in jail with charges of commercial burglary and felony theft of property. The two admitted to going into Ted’s Marine and Sporting Goods on Highway 1 North at Colt on three separate occasions throughout last week to steal weapons, cash and other items, according to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department.

The burglary was not immediately noticed because the store was closed due to the retirement of the owner. It was seen and reported Feb. 28.

The multi-agency investigation also found a fully automatic weapon stolen from the business in possession of Cornelius Banks. Banks is in Cross County jail with charges of theft by receiving and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

“We have recovered 25 weapons so far and anticipate the recovery of a few more over the next few days from some people who purchased the weapons not knowing they were stolen,” St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said.

The store owner is still going through his records to find out all the guns that were missing.

Federal prosecution is expected for this case. The investigation is ongoing.