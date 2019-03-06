× Garfield Man Arrested After Toddler Injured In Six-Car Accident

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Garfield man has been arrested for battery and driving while intoxicated in connection with a six-car accident that injured a toddler.

Jeffery Andrew Wever, 52, faces charges of felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor charges of DWI, careless driving and driving without a license.

Rogers police and firefighters were called about 3:05 p.m. Saturday (March 1) to a six-car accident at Second Street and Hudson Road, where a 16-month-old suffered serious injuries, according to an arrest report.

Medical personnel said the girl was conscious but unresponsive when they found her at the wreck. An update on her condition wasn’t available Wednesday (March 6).

Wever and the other drivers involved were given Breathalyzer tests a few hours after the accident. Wever — who blew a .04 — was the only person who registered a blood alcohol concentration, according to the report.

The legal limit in Arkansas is .08.

Wever first told police he had “chugged half a pint of Vodka” the night before, but then admitted to drinking Vodka between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the report.

Wever is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 8 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Second-degree battery is Class D felony in Arkansas. Those felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.