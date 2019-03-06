× Isaiah Joe Sets Arkansas Record For 3s In A Season

NASHVILLE, TENN. (KFSM) – When Isaiah Joe stepped on campus for Arkansas, not many knew what kind of year he would have as a true freshman.

No one could have expected the Fort Smith Northside to have a record-setting season.

The Razorback guard hit four 3-pointers in Wednesday’s game at Vanderbilt, giving Joe 103 for the season and breaking Scotty Thurman’s school record of 102 made 3-pointers in a season. Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 84-48 on Wednesday.

Joe has already stormed past the freshman 3-pointer record and will now be in the record books for the year to come. If Joe stays at Arkansas for the full four seasons, it’s safe to think he could challenge if not shatter the Hogs’ all-time record of 366 held by Pat Bradley.