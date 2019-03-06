Lake Fayetteville Road, Parking Lot Closing For Water Line Work

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Lake Fayetteville Road and a parking lot near the lake will be closed for water infrastructure work.

The closure starts Monday (March 11) and runs through Friday, March 29.

Contractors with Springdale Water Utilities are replacing water utility likes located under Lake Fayetteville Road, which runs along the border of Fayetteville and Springdale. The work means the road will close, which will block access to the North Shore parking lot 24 hours a day for three weeks.

The parking lot near the Lake Fayetteville Park softball fields will remain open, as will the parking lot next to the marina. The Lake Fayetteville Environmental Study Center parking lot is available when school is not in session. the Lake Fayetteville Trail and marina will be open.

More information on this project is available by contacting Springdale Water Utilities staff engineer Jonathan Castillo at jcastillo@springdalewater.com or at (479) 751-5751.