Lawmakers File Resolution To Name Razorback Basketball Court In Honor Of Nolan Richardson

Arkansas lawmakers filed a resolution Wednesday requesting that the basketball court at Bud Walton Arena be named in honor of former coach Nolan Richardson.

The resolution, backed by 16 lawmakers including Senators Greg Leding and Joyce Elliott, aims to “recognize and honor the significant impact of Coach Richardson on Arkansas athletics.”

If the resolution is adopted, it will be presented to Richardson and the university.

Richardson, 77, was Arkansas’ head basketball coach from 1985 to 2002. He led the Hogs to a national championship in 1994. Richardson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was fired as head coach in 2002 amid a public feud with university officials. Richardson claimed that he was being mistreated because of his race.

The relationship between Richardson and the university has healed over the years and many have called for the court to be named in his honor.

The resolution filed Wednesday is below.

