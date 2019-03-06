Northwest Arkansas Sheep Dog Volunteers Deployed To Alabama For Disaster Relief

(KFSM) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance members and volunteers from our region will be deployed to Alabama after deadly tornadoes swept through the area Sunday (March 3).

Volunteers from Northwest Arkansas will deploy on a disaster response mission to Lee County, Alabama from Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 10.

The disaster relief team will be conducting chainsaw operations, tree and debris removal and other recovery efforts as needed.

If you would like to help, you can make donations to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. You can also donate gift cards to Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart.

Click here to read more about relief efforts.