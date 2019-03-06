Northwest Health Looks To Fill 300 Jobs At Local Hospitals

(TB&P) — Springdale-based Northwest Health will host five job fairs Wednesday (March 6) at its local hospitals in hopes of filling some 300 jobs posted throughout the provider’s five hospitals, six urgent care centers and more than 30 primary care clinics. The hiring fairs will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at all five hospitals:

Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville,

Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital, 3873 Parkview Drive, Fayetteville

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, 603 North Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Willow Creek Women’s Hospital, 4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

The open positions can be reviewed in the career section of the Northwest Health’s website.

