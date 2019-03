FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Officials with Parrot Island Waterpark in the River Valley have announced that they will be adding a new “FlowRider Double” for the 2019 season.

The “FlowRider Double” gives park goers of all ages the opportunity to experience the thrill of surfing.

Powerful pumps push a thin sheet of water, approximately three inches, across a patented trampoline-like ride surface.

This creates an “endless wave” that patrons can bodyboard or surf on.