Razorbacks Blast Hapless Vanderbilt In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. (KFSM) – Coming off a big win in a tight game over Ole Miss on Saturday, Arkansas welcomed a trip to Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

After all, the Commodores were winless in the SEC and it stayed that way as the Razorbacks rolled to an 84-48 win to guarantee Arkansas won’t have a losing record unless they are in a postseason tournament outside of the conference tournament next week.

For the second time this season, Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17) had no answer for Daniel Gafford as he had 20 points and four blocked shots. Isaiah Joe added 12 points and become the school’s all-time leader for made 3-pointers in the process.

Mason Jones came off the bench and added 16 points for the Razorbacks, who will wrap up the regular season against Alabama on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Vanderbilt, who is one loss away from becoming the first SEC school to go winless in league play, committed 23 turnovers and shot just 28 percent from the field.