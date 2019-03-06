Regulators Draft Rules To Transport Medical Marijuana Across State

(TB&P) — As the race to open Arkansas’ first cannabis dispensary in time for April showers grows closer, the state Medical Marijuana Commission (MMC) on Tuesday (March 5) approved the first round of draft rules for the transportation of marijuana between cultivation facilities and retail stores across the state.

However, the new rules governing the licensure of medical marijuana transporters were only approved after MMC Chair Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman and other board members asked the regulatory panel’s legal staff to go back and clarify the term “distributor” and other key details in the eight pages of regulations.

In an hour-long discussion that bogged down on contingencies for the possible snafus in the transport of freshly grown cannabis, Henry-Tillman wanted assurances that such product is securely delivered to its destination or safely stored in a secure location once medical marijuana is on the shelf in Arkansas.

“I don’t know, if the weather is bad or something happens, we don’t know where that product is going to end up,” Henry-Tillman said after asking the Arkansas Beverage Control board staff how the state will handle the transport of medical marijuana in the case of a traffic accident, bad weather or lost delivery.

