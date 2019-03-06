Rogers Man Sentenced On Federal Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Wednesday (March 6) to nearly eight years in prison for downloading child pornography.

Jose Wilfredo Morales-Carpio, 27, pleaded guilty in November 2018 in U.S. District Court to one count of receiving child porn.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two other counts of downloading child porn and two counts of possession of child porn.

Morales-Carpio was given seven and a half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Morales-Carpio’s defense asked the judge for five years, citing his lack of a criminal history. His public defender also noted Morales-Carpio didn’t take an active role in the creation of the images he possessed.

Morales-Carpio was arrested in August 2018.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents began investigating Morales-Carpio in July 2018 after Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn had possibly been shared over its platform.

Agents traced the tip to Morales-Carpio’s home on South 11th Street, where they found three cell phones with more than 90 images and videos of child porn.

Several images depicted children between 9 and 12 years old, while one showed a girl as young as 3 being abused.

Morales-Carpio said he shared the images with someone living in El Salvador.