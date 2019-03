VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rudy man was sentenced Wednesday (March 6) to 30 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Joshua Perkins, 36, pleaded guilty in Crawford County Circuit Court to two counts of rape.

Judge Gary R. Cottrell also handed Perkins a 30-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Perkins, who will have to register as a sex offender, must serve 21 years before he’s eligible for parole.