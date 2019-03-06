Springdale Police Searching For Multiple Theft Suspects

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department is looking for help identifying theft suspects.

According to police, the male suspect in the truck helped steal a trailer from a local storage facility. Police say the truck he was in was a red single cab Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say the female suspect wearing a gray shirt stole a cell phone. They say she drove away in the vehicle in the photographs.

If you recognize any of these suspects you’re asked to call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.