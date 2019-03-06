× UAFS Men’s Basketball Coach Fired After DUI Arrest

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The former University of Arkansas Fort Smith men’s basketball coach, Justin Bailey, has been fired after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Bailey was placed on administrative paid leave earlier this year after his arrest on Dec. 30, 2018.

Documents released by the university through a Freedom of Information Act request show Bailey was on a trip of official business with the university and driving a rental car at the time of the arrest.

A letter of termination from UAFS was sent to Bailey on Feb. 8, and it included notice that he had the right to appeal his termination. Instead, Bailey resigned from his position on Feb. 13 after the letter was sent. In his resignation letter, Bailey stated that he wished the university well.

“Due to personal reasons, I hereby resign my position of head coach, Men’s Basketball. I have enjoyed my time at the University and wish this institution all the best,” Bailey said in his resignation letter.

In a letter to Bailey by the Director of Human Resources, Beverly McClendon, it states that the former coach is not able to be re-hired by the university.

“This letter is also notification that you are not eligible for re-hire. Additionally, according to UA System Board Policy 405.6, Termination of Employment at the University of Arkansas, an employee who has been dismissed for cause, or who has been designated by their campus, unit, or division as not eligible for re-hire shall not be eligible for re-employment with any of the University of Arkansas System’s campuses, units, or divisions,” the letter said from McClendon.

Through a text message to a staff member of UAFS, Bailey apologized.

“Again, I am sincerely sorry about all of this. I feel terrible for putting you in this position. It’s a lesson learned for me. I honestly thought I was fine, felt fine and didn’t know it could stay in my system that long with the medicine taking it over the top. I appreciate your support though, means a lot. I love this place, love working for you and want to make sure this program, university and YOU are represented in the best possible way,” Bailey said in the text message.