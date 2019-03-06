× Wicklander Sharp As Arkansas Pounds Charlotte

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There weren’t many times during the 2018 season where Arkansas was questioned whether they were a legit title contender but after losing at Charlotte, a few concerns were raised.

Any issues were clearly fixed a year ago and on Wednesday, the Razorbacks exacted revenge as they routed the 49ers 9-2 inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

Patrick Wicklander has been busy early in the season for Arkansas (10-1) and he put together his best outing to date as he picked up the victory after throwing five scoreless innings while allowing one hit, walked three and struck out a season high eight. For the season, the left-handed freshman has struck out 21 in just 13.1 innings of work.

Arkansas took an early 1-0 lead in the second as Jack Kenley drove in his team leading 13th RBI with a sacrifice fly then the Razorbacks blew the game open in the middle innings.

Leading 2-0 in the sixth, the Hogs plated five runs in the sixth and tacked on two more in the next frame to put the game out of reach. Trevor Ezell blasted his third home run in the first 11 games to push the lead to 3-0 then Jacob Nesbit followed with a RBI single. Christian Franklin continues to shine as he added a two run triple and then later scored on a balk to cap the big inning. Dominic Fletcher hit his second home run of the season in the seventh to set the final margin.

Arkansas will host Louisiana Tech (9-3) for a three game set this weekend.