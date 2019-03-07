911 Call Released: Man Dead After Girlfriend Shoots Him In Alma Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The 911 tape of a woman calling dispatchers after she allegedly shot her boyfriend inside her home in Alma on Friday, March 1 has been released.

Shortly after the call, investigators say Kevin Gettridge was found dead inside the residence on Sunnyside Rd. in Alma.

Miranda Resinos is now facing a possible first-degree murder charge and is behind bars at the Crawford County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Marc McCune is still reviewing the case and looking into what happened leading up to the call.

The newly released tape provides some insight into what McCune will be looking at.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the call, you can hear Resinos tell dispatchers her brother had given her a gun and that she feels like Gettridge was going to attack her.

When asked what happened, Resinos becomes emotional.

"Okay he is my ex-boyfriend, he was my boyfriend. He has hit me before, I've had the police out here. He...He has given me a black eye he has hurt me. He was here...we were arguing. And I told him I had a gun. I told him my brother's gun was here. He told me he didn't care, and he came towards me. I thought he was going to hurt me, so I shot him."

Deputies referred to Gettridge as Resinos' boyfriend in a probable cause affidavit.

Official charges will come from McCune's office.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest updates on this developing story.