× ABB Liquidating Items From Baldor Electric Plant In Clarksville Today

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — ABB, the company that purchased Fort Smith-based Baldor Electric, is auctioning items from a closed plant in Clarksville today.

The auction started yesterday and concludes today (March 7), but bidding is currently under way with plenty of time to bid on a wide range of products either at the plant itself in Clarksville or online.

The auction is taking place at the former Baldor Electric plant in Clarksville that closed last June after ABB purchased the company in early 2011 for $4.2 billion. ABB announced Feb. 27, 2018, that it would drop the Baldor name and unify all properties under the ABB moniker.

Baldor was founded in St. Louis in 1920 and moved its corporate headquarters to Fort Smith in the early 1960s.