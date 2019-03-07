× Alleged Construction Scammer Arrested In Oklahoma

POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — A man accused of scamming an elderly Arkansas woman out of nearly $6,000 for uncompleted construction work was arrested Wednesday (March 7) in Le Flore County.

Brian Stanley was arrested on a warrant for forgery from the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Office after a caller tipped off police, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still working the cases in Sebastian County, where Stanley allegedly scammed an 88-year-old Midland woman by promising to perform some household maintenance and never following through.

The woman told investigators she paid Stanley $4,200 to repair her driveway and $1,600 to paint her house, but he either never started the work or only partly finished it.

Sebastian County deputies said tips from residents helped bring Stanley into custody.

Investigators want anyone who has also had work done by Stanley in the past to contact them at 479-783-1051.

Deputies reminded residents to check a contractor’s reference with the Better Business Bureau or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office before paying or allowing them to work on your home.

Residents can also visit the state licensing board’s website or call 501-372-4661 to see if a contractor is licensed to work in Arkansas.