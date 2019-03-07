Dairy Queen Offering Blizzards BOGO for 99 Cents

(KFSM) — Dairy Queen is now offering a sweet deal for Blizzard lovers.

The restaurant is offering customers a chance to buy one Blizzard and get one for 99 cents.

The special will only last for 10 days and ends Sunday, March 17.

Click here to view the participating locations.

 

