× Deputies: Trio Bound, Robbed Man In Sex-For-Money Plot

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people accused of robbing and beating a man after the man met the two women for sex.

Isaiah Arnette, 25; Emily Bailey, 21; and Samantha Wheeler, 24, were arrested Wednesday (March 6) in connection with robbery, residential burglary, kidnapping and second-degree battery — all felonies.

After meeting Wheeler online, the man said she and another woman agreed to meet at his home for “an exchange of money for sex,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man said Wheeler and Bailey arrived at his house while Arnette hid outside in the car. He said Arnette then entered and began beating him with an air-soft pistol, leading to a facial wound that needed five stitches.

The man said Arnette threatened to kill him if he didn’t obey.

The man said Arnette tied him up and the trio stole some of his household items and drove off. He managed to free himself and call police, who were able to track his cell phone, according to the affidavit.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they found Bailey with the man’s phone at a Fayetteville hotel.

Wheeler later admitted to going to the man’s house but denied everything else, according to the affidavit.

Bailey, Wheeler and Arnette were being held Thursday (March 7) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.